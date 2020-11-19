Ethiopia: Office Raises Over 155 Mln. Birr in Support of GERD

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has disclosed that it has raised 155 million Birr in the month of October alone in support of the Dam's construction and completion.

Hailu Abraham, Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the office told The Ethiopian Herald that the public has increased its support to the construction of the Dam particularly after the completion of the first filling.

The Office has managed to collect 152 million and over 197 million Birr in August and September respectively.

The Dam is the reflection of the people's unity and the country's sovereignty, he said adding the diaspora community's participation has also shown improvement both financially and in the diplomatic sphere. The first filling of the Dam has also boosted the confidence of the Dam.

He has also called on all Ethiopians living at home and abroad to participate actively on the petition signature process to protest against Trump's reckless comment on GERD.