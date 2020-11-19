Ethiopia: Office Raises Over 155 Mln. Birr in Support of GERD

19 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has disclosed that it has raised 155 million Birr in the month of October alone in support of the Dam's construction and completion.

Hailu Abraham, Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the office told The Ethiopian Herald that the public has increased its support to the construction of the Dam particularly after the completion of the first filling.

The Office has managed to collect 152 million and over 197 million Birr in August and September respectively.

The Dam is the reflection of the people's unity and the country's sovereignty, he said adding the diaspora community's participation has also shown improvement both financially and in the diplomatic sphere. The first filling of the Dam has also boosted the confidence of the Dam.

He has also called on all Ethiopians living at home and abroad to participate actively on the petition signature process to protest against Trump's reckless comment on GERD.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.