Africa: Wada Hails Ethiopia, SA Partnership for Clean Sport in Africa

19 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) lauded Ethiopia and South Africa for their immense contribution in National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) for the protection of clean sport in Africa.

In its press release sent to ENA, WADA said a three-year partnership agreement between the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Organization (ETH-NADO) and the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has yielded significant benefits for the protection of clean sport in Africa.

The agreement, which was facilitated and monitored by WADA, saw SAIDS provide support, guidance and expertise to ETH-NADO in building its anti-doping capacity.

WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli said cooperation between NADOs is vital for regional development.

"Commitment on both sides is very important in these partnerships, and in this case, it was outstanding with both National Anti-Doping Organizations fully engaged with the concept and reality of the initiative," he noted.

According to him, there was regular communication and feedback between the NADOs and with WADA also ensured that the partnership kept momentum throughout the three years.

The partnership has helped to build anti-doping capacity and strengthen the system within Ethiopia, further protecting clean sport in that important African sporting nation, he stated.

CEO of ETH-NADO, Mekonnen Yidersal said on his part WADA's partnership program is crucial to strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of NADOs worldwide by fostering a spirit of cooperation, collaboration and trust between nations.

He further added that the partnership creates a platform to share knowledge and experience in the field.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

