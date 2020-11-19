Western Sahara: Moroccan Occupying Authorities Prevent Sahrawi Activist Aminatou Haidar From Traveling

19 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

El Aaiun (Occupied Territories of Sadr) — The Moroccan occupying authorities on Wednesday prevented the Saharawi human rights activist, Aminatou Haidar, from traveling to Spain.

In a statement to the public opinion, the activist said that this move comes as part of a large-scale policy pursued by Morocco against the Saharawi human rights activists and defenders, including of which members of the Saharawi Authority against Moroccan Occupation (ISACOM).

Aminatou reiterated her call for the immediate withdrawal of Moroccan occupation, and allowing the right to self-determination for the Saharawi people.

