South Africa: Parliament to Host Men's Parliament

19 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The second biennial Men's Parliament will be hosted by the Parliament of South Africa this afternoon.

Men's Parliament is endorsed by the Department of Social Development, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) and the Men's Sector.

This year, the two-day National Men's Parliament, which is convened under the banner of the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement, will be observed under the theme, 'Institutionalising a Responsive Men's Movement'.

A total of 250 men and boys from across the country will engage on measures they are undertaking in order to become agents of change and integral partners in the prevention of social ills, including the spread of HIV, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), unemployment and poverty.

The first day of the Men's Parliament coincides with International Men's Day, which is celebrated annually on 19 November, with the aim of celebrating boys and men, who have made a positive contribution to society.

During the Men's Parliament sitting, men and boys from various provinces are provided a platform to share the outcomes of their provincial, district and municipal Men's Parliaments, to consolidate their achieved targets and to establish new priorities for the next term.

National Men's Parliament will be led by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli; the National Council of Provinces Deputy Chairperson, Sylvia Lucas and the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Cluster Ministers - including the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, will form part of the discussion.

Deputy President, David Mabuza, will deliver the keynote address on the second day.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.