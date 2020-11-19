South Africa: Parliament to Host Men's Parliament

The second biennial Men's Parliament will be hosted by the Parliament of South Africa this afternoon.

Men's Parliament is endorsed by the Department of Social Development, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) and the Men's Sector.

This year, the two-day National Men's Parliament, which is convened under the banner of the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement, will be observed under the theme, 'Institutionalising a Responsive Men's Movement'.

A total of 250 men and boys from across the country will engage on measures they are undertaking in order to become agents of change and integral partners in the prevention of social ills, including the spread of HIV, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), unemployment and poverty.

The first day of the Men's Parliament coincides with International Men's Day, which is celebrated annually on 19 November, with the aim of celebrating boys and men, who have made a positive contribution to society.

During the Men's Parliament sitting, men and boys from various provinces are provided a platform to share the outcomes of their provincial, district and municipal Men's Parliaments, to consolidate their achieved targets and to establish new priorities for the next term.

National Men's Parliament will be led by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli; the National Council of Provinces Deputy Chairperson, Sylvia Lucas and the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Cluster Ministers - including the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, will form part of the discussion.

Deputy President, David Mabuza, will deliver the keynote address on the second day.