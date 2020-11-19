Nigeria: Channel Complaints to Our Office, Not Social Media, FCT Health Dept Advises Residents

19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The FCT Department of Public Health has advised food business handlers in the territory to channel their grievances to its office instead of going on social media.

The Director in-charge of the department, Josephine Okechukwu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that "some food business owners prefer to say their grievances on social media, with some even saying things that are not true, a step that is tarnishing the image of the department."

According to her, "many food business owners and hotels have the contacts of the FCT Department of Public Health, and that if there are challenges confronting their business, they can always call, instead of going to social media which will not solve the problem".

"Those going to social media to report their issues are only being mischievous, and are not willing to do the right thing to safeguard public health.

"No system is perfect, but some food handlers are not willing to do the right thing. We always give them document that contains the modus operandi of food business in the FCT.

"The document explains how to go about handling food business in the FCT, including certification and other things necessary. The big establishments and hotels are not complaining because they follow the guidelines.

"Before collecting every necessary document, staff of the department always do marking of shops first and discuss with the managements of prospective food businesses, explaining to them, what to do."

She, however, added that many of them flaunt the guidelines "and just go on social media to paint a different scenario to whip sentiment".

Ms Okechukwu urged such food business operators to desist from the act, abide by the rules and regulations and always contact the Public Health Department if they have any problems. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.