Malawi Ministers to Sign Reforms Performance Contracts

19 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

For the first time in Malawi's democratic dispensation, Cabinet ministers will sign Public Sector Reforms Performance contracts with President Lazarus Chakwera, a move aimed at inculcating a culture of accountability and responsiveness in the public sector.

A statement from the Office of the Vice-President says the signing ceremony will expect take place from 9am at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

According to the statement, signed by the Press Officer in the Office of the Vice President Pilirani Phiri, says the ministers will sign the contracts with the President on behalf of their respective ministries and parastatal organizations that fall under their ministries.

"The Minister of Local Government will also sign on behalf of all City, Municipal and District councils. It is highly expected that the signing of the performance agreement contracts will inculcate a culture of accountability and responsiveness in the public sector.

"The signing ceremony will be followed by quarterly progress reviews through a credible monitoring and evaluation framework to sustain momentum in the implementation of the reforms agenda," says Phiri in the statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.