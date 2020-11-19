Malawi Ministers to Sign Reforms Performance Contracts

For the first time in Malawi's democratic dispensation, Cabinet ministers will sign Public Sector Reforms Performance contracts with President Lazarus Chakwera, a move aimed at inculcating a culture of accountability and responsiveness in the public sector.

A statement from the Office of the Vice-President says the signing ceremony will expect take place from 9am at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

According to the statement, signed by the Press Officer in the Office of the Vice President Pilirani Phiri, says the ministers will sign the contracts with the President on behalf of their respective ministries and parastatal organizations that fall under their ministries.

"The Minister of Local Government will also sign on behalf of all City, Municipal and District councils. It is highly expected that the signing of the performance agreement contracts will inculcate a culture of accountability and responsiveness in the public sector.

"The signing ceremony will be followed by quarterly progress reviews through a credible monitoring and evaluation framework to sustain momentum in the implementation of the reforms agenda," says Phiri in the statement.

