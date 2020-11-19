Malawi: 4 Lawyers Withdraw From Bushiri Bail Bid - Legal Team Shake-Up, Wapona Steps in

19 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Four private practice lawyers have withdrawn from representing embattled charismatic Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the ongoing bail application scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Lilongwe, shaking up the preacher's legal team after they agreed that Wapona Kita will be their attorney.

Bushiri initially hired private practice lawyers Lusungu Gondwe, Noel Chalamanda, Bright Theu and Khumbo Soko. The four have since stepped aside from the legal team.

Reports that Allan Chinula SC was hired to represent Bushiri were not confirmed by both the lawyer and Bushiris.

Soko confirmed that he has withdrawn from representing Bushiri but did not give reasons.

Lawyer Kita has since been drafted to be the attorney for the prophet as he applies for bail.

Kita said the application will be before Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba. He said the Bushiris will come in person.

The two spent a night at Lingadzi police station following their surrender to the police on Wednesday after the Malawi authorities were issued with an Interpol arrest and on the Bushiris by the South African state.

The police have since beefed up security at the Court in Lilongwe as several people including vendors have flocked to the court to witness the bail application hearing.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself concerned vendors has stormed the court in Lilongwe pleading with government not to agree to the proposed extradition of the Bushiris to South Africa.

