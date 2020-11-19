Malawi: Judiciary Hires New Supreme Court, High Court Registrar

19 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Judiciary has appointed a new registrar for the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court. She is Gladys Gondwe, formerly chief resident magistrate for Mzuzu.

Gondwe replaces Agness Patemba who was appointed as a judge for the High Court.

The new Registrar, Gondwe recently handled musician Fredokis' election process meddling case.

Meanwhile, some lawyers in the north have expressed concern over the Judiciary decision to allocate two judges at the High Court in Mzuzu out of 11 President Lazarus Chakwera appointed recently.

One of the lawyers, Wesley Mwafulirwa said there is a back log of cases in the north, forcing the Court to refer some of the cases to Lilongwe.

Blantyre High Court has got four new judges, Lilongwe has three, and Mzuzu and Zomba have two each.

Tagged:
