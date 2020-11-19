Uganda: Kabarole Concerned Over Rising Covid-19 Cases

Authorities in Kabarole District have expressed concern over rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The district Covid-19 taskforce incident manager, Mr Brian Kisembo, said they have more than 28 Covid-19 patients that are a result of community infections.

He also revealed that two patients have so far died this month.

Mr Kisembo further warned that Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital has run out of space for Covid-19 patients. He added that 14 health workers are being treated for the virus.

"It is very serious to see that we have started to register cases among health workers and now we have resorted to preventive measures such that we can stop the spread of Covid-19 by encouraging people to put on masks, wash hands and observe social distance," Mr Kisembo said.

Community cases

He said most community cases are from boda boda riders, drivers and businessmen. Mr Kisembo said the most affected areas in the area include Muhooti, Gweri, Karambi, Buteebe, Futibutagwa, Burungu and Harukoto.

"Because of the high burden of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has resolved to start home-based care of the patients to start managing cases at the community level," he said.