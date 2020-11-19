Nigeria: 5 Siblings Abducted in Abuja Community

Kidnappers have abducted five brothers in Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A resident who preferred anonymity gave the names of the kidnapped brothers as Jubril Abdullateef ,22; Sherifat Abdullateef, 20; Muyidat Abdullateef, 13; Nura Abdullateef, 18; and Nahimat Abdullatee, 9.

He said they were kidnapped around 11:00pm on Monday when the gunmen invaded their house in an estate.

He explained that, "Their father was not at home as he went to pass the night with his second wife in another house when the gunmen invaded the house. And as their mother tried to alert neighbours, the gunmen snatched her phone and ordered her and her five children to walk out of the house."

He said the gunmen operated for over 20 minutes without firing a shot and that before policemen from the Pegi outpost and naval officers arrived the scene, the gunmen had escaped with the children.

Our reporter learnt that the family members were yet to establish contact with the kidnappers.

Speaking to our reporter through telephone, the spokesman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Oyedeji Oyetunji, confirmed the latest kidnap incident, saying, "In fact, that is the situation we are now facing in Pegi, as some gunmen came quietly into one of our neighbours' house and abducted five brothers."

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said, "Just hold on, we are going to issue a press release regarding the incident," and urged members of the public to remain calm, saying the command was intensifying effort to liberate the victims unhurt and reunite them with their family members.