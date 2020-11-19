Rwanda: Will the Returnees' More Than 1,400 Children Go to School?

Innocent Ntakirutimana, 15, a short strong boy, stood out in a group of kids at the end of the gathering during Tuesday's ceremony at the Transit Centre.

Ntakirutimana is the oldest in a family of six children who were all at the camp with their mother. They also came from Kalehe, he said.

"We will be taken to Gikongoro (Nyamagabe District)," the youngster said wish a shy smile.

Asked what he wants to do once his family settles, he said: "First, I want to go to school. And then, whenever I can, I want to find some casual work too."

When informed that as a child he is not supposed to be concerned about work, he smiled again. In Kalehe, he explained, kids like him regularly worked in the gardens most of the day.

The returnees are being reintegrated into communities countrywide at a time when school children are resuming school after an eight month forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked if the returnees' children will have a chance to go to school, Nyirahabineza said the government seriously minds children's rights and the returnees too were fully considered in national programmes.

Ephrem Kayumba, the Mayor Rusizi District, said: "School age children will be followed up and assessed accordingly so that we know where each child fits in our education system."

"We will do everything to ensure these kids know that their country loves them and that life is much better and different from where they come from," he said.

Nyirarukundo told reporters that: "We had ample time to profile all children and know everything including which schools they will join. Their education aspect was seriously given consideration."

At the Transit Centre were 10 children whose families had not been identified.

"They were born in Congo. They are very young. In line with government policy for caring for children's rights, the RDRC takes them to school until they come of age and can decide what they want to do and where they want to go," Nyirahabineza said.

"What we are doing now is family tracing. If we get their families we shall do family reunification. Pertinent institutions are collaborative on this family tracing task. But even before family reunification happens, we are taking care of them as our very own. They are cared for as Rwandan children."

Why did they spend 11 months at the Transit Centre?

According to RDRC Commissioner, Fred Nyamurangwa, the 67th phase of returnees spent more time than usual in the rehabilitation programme due to the "rare circumstances" in which they came home.

Normally, returnees spend three months in such programmes. This time, however, they spent 11 months, nearly a year.

Nyamurangwa said: "This phase came in rare circumstances. They were the biggest group. Normally, during previous reintegration phases, everyone sent home is given basic support."

"But these ones who came in rare circumstances from war in Congo were given special assistance. So much effort was needed for their rehabilitation and it was a huge lengthy collaborative effort."

"They also arrived and a Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. This was an unusual situation that impacted on the programme and their time of stay here."

Their long stay also helped the returnees gain more knowledge and skills. Among others, they were taught basic English language skills and given entrepreneurship short courses.

Ephrem Kayumba, the Mayor Rusizi District, noted that "apart from only one returnee who departed, we did our best to care for them."

The Mayor explained that the person who died was ill and arrived in the country in a critical situation then "died immediately from disease."

What other kind of immediate basic support do the returnees get?

Officials from the RDRC noted that besides all the other forms of emergency support provided during the long stay at the Transit Centre, the returnees will soon get a onetime subsistence cash package.

While all adults are entitled to a $250 package, each child will get an additional $150.

Nyamurangwa said: "We are working to ensure that they put the money to good use and not waste it."

Now, Nyamurangwa noted, they are going to their respective families, or communities, and they will fit into normal government support programmes.

He added: "Those who have no houses, cows, plots and so on, will be incorporated into the regular government support system every citizen gets."

RDRC Commissioner David Munyurangabo who is in charge of Southern Province said the biggest challenge, "getting them out of a war zone, and far away from insecurity and suffering and returning them home, has been solved."

"I am very optimistic that these people will join other Rwandans and all will be well," Munyurangabo said.

"We engaged with everyone to understand their individual challenges, and needs, and advised them on how they can be helped."

Furthermore, Nyirahabineza noted, the RDRC will follow up with an exercise called "post-discharge management" during which they will endeavour to visit and understand the returnees' post reintegration issues and best determine how to help them where necessary.

There were also 86 Congolese to account for, and officials noted that their fate will be determined through diplomatic channels.

Nyamurangwa said the Congolese will stay in Nyagatare Transit Centre, also in Rusizi District, "as we hold discussions with the Congolese government about taking them home."