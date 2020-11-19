Somalia: Five Killed, Eight Injured in Mogadishu Bomb Attack

18 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu,

Five people were killed and eight injured Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police say.

The target was a cafeteria is situated near General Kahiye Police Academy where police officers and other individuals often meet for tea and refreshments, Somali Police Force spokesman Sadik Adan Ali said.

"Six people in total died, including the bomber," Mr Ali said, adding that the injured were taken to medical facilities in the city. The officer, however, did not specify whether they were police or civilian casualties.

A survivor told the media that all he remembers is a bang. "I was having tea when a blast occurred. Up to now I cannot hear well," the survivor said.

Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the bombing that occurred just past midday.

Through websites sympathetic to the group, al-Shabaab said it had killed many high-ranking police officers.

Al-Shabaab fervently fights Somalia's armed forces and peacekeepers operating under the auspices of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in a bid to defeat the internationally recognised federal government of Somalia.

Although Somalia's National Army and Amisom have liberated most urban areas from al-Shabaab, its militants still control large swathes of rural territories in the southern and central regions of Somalia.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.