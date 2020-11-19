Malawi: Government to Transform Tourism Msme's

Lilongwe — Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife has said they will transform the tourism Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME's) to compete on both the domestic and international markets.

Minister Responsible, Dr. Michael Usi made the remarks on Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the launch of the five-day inaugural training session on capacity building and skills development for MSME's in the tourism sector.

"These trainings have been arranged across the country in older to address the challenges and gaps faced by the MSME's in the sector," he said.

The Minister said government with support from African Development Bank (AfDB) would increasing access to credit for business expansion and capital for start-ups especially women and youths in the country.

He highlighted that the trainings would act as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing, self-belief and networking for 500 MSME's operating in the tourism sector.

"The training would increase women and youths' participation in the sector by imparting new skills and knowledge that would enable them to deliver maximally through the tourism supply and value chain," Usi said.

Horwath Consultants Representative, Dr. Peter Jere through the training they would actively share ideas and establish business networks.

"We will strike deals to work with each other for the betterment of the industry and country's economy," he said.

Jere said the launch marks the beginning of the first cohort to some 50 tourism business owners drawn from Lilongwe to benefit from the intensive training to enhance their business management skills that would eventually improve the quality of their services in the country.

MSME-business constitutes between 60 to 70 per cent of operators in the hotel accommodation and tour operating sub-sector remain the backbone and future of the tourism sector hence governments' desire to empower it.