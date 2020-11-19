Malawi: Government to Transform Tourism Msme's

19 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife has said they will transform the tourism Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME's) to compete on both the domestic and international markets.

Minister Responsible, Dr. Michael Usi made the remarks on Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the launch of the five-day inaugural training session on capacity building and skills development for MSME's in the tourism sector.

"These trainings have been arranged across the country in older to address the challenges and gaps faced by the MSME's in the sector," he said.

The Minister said government with support from African Development Bank (AfDB) would increasing access to credit for business expansion and capital for start-ups especially women and youths in the country.

He highlighted that the trainings would act as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing, self-belief and networking for 500 MSME's operating in the tourism sector.

"The training would increase women and youths' participation in the sector by imparting new skills and knowledge that would enable them to deliver maximally through the tourism supply and value chain," Usi said.

Horwath Consultants Representative, Dr. Peter Jere through the training they would actively share ideas and establish business networks.

"We will strike deals to work with each other for the betterment of the industry and country's economy," he said.

Jere said the launch marks the beginning of the first cohort to some 50 tourism business owners drawn from Lilongwe to benefit from the intensive training to enhance their business management skills that would eventually improve the quality of their services in the country.

MSME-business constitutes between 60 to 70 per cent of operators in the hotel accommodation and tour operating sub-sector remain the backbone and future of the tourism sector hence governments' desire to empower it.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.