Malawi: Police in Mzuzu Assures Business Community of Security

19 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kaunda

Police in Mzuzu have assured the business community of safety and security of their business premises.

The assurance follows a spate ofshop breaking cases in the city during the past two weeks.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in Mzuzu, Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mzuzu Police, Paul Tembo said Police had received reports on burglary and theft from shop's owners.

"We have indeed received some reports that some shops such as Phone Wood and KGN Supermarket have been broken into. The thieves have also stolen assorted items from these shops," he said.

Commenting on the incidents, Tembo said Police have already arrested some of the suspects in connection with the breakings and that some of the stolen items have been recovered.

He said the value of both the recovered and still missing items has not yet been established as investigations are still underway.

"We are still investigating and more arrests will follow. We assure the business community of safety and security of their businesses as we have already started intensifying our security interventions so that people are never scared and do not live in fear," the DPRO said.

According to one of the shop owners, name withheld, alleged almost 10 shops have been broken into and appealed to Police to enforce security and address the situation as soon as possible.

"We fear that the situation can worsen is nothing is done as we are approaching Christmas festive season," he said.

