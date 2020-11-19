Malawi: Sexual Offences Escalate Despite Stakeholder's Efforts in Machinga

19 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Patrick Ndawala

Machinga — Sexual abuse cases in Machinga are refusing to die despite many interventions being implemented by different organizations in the district.

Machinga Police Station Community Policing Coordinator, Roster Milanzi said on Monday, during a child protection technical working group meeting,

He disclosed that 40 sexual offences were registered between July and September, 2020.

Milanzi said sexual offences have gone up by 54 percent since last year during the same period as the station only recorded 26 cases.

He attributed the rise to the many awareness meetings the law enforcers have conducted to encourage people to report such issues.

"During the Covid-19 school break, we followed up cases and in the process, we were urging communities to report any abuse case to police," the Coordinator explained.

Assistant District Youth Officer, Sharon Kumwembe reported that through Youth Week of Action, debate and comprehensive sexuality education her office has managed to withdraw 184 girls from early marriages.

"Some 122 girls who were withdrawn from early marriages have gone back to school but we also have some reunion of marriages," she said.

Lucia Nkhoma from Youth Impact, a local youth organization in Machinga also reported that her organisation has administered 43 sexual cases since January this year.

"32 of the cases were gender based violence cases of which six were referred to court for hearing and judgement," she said.

Apart from holding campaigns to end child marriages and teenage pregnancies, Machinga District Council is in the process of developing a strategic plan on ending the two vices.

