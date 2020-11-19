Somalia: Govt Withdraws Statement Calling for Peaceful Resolution of Tigray Conflict

The government has recanted an earlier statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing support for the Ethiopian government in its fight against the ruling TPLF party in the Tigray region.

The statement, posted on the ministry of foreign affairs website official as well as the ministry's Twitter account, said: "Somalia reaffirms its support for the Ethiopian government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in upholding the constitutional order and Ethiopia's territorial integrity. "

However, moments later the tweet and was removed from the ministry's Twitter account, and a statement was issued by Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad denying the previous statement.

"This is to clarify that there is no official statement from the ministry of foreign affairs regarding the situation in Ethiopia. The statement-making rounds do not represent the views of the Federal Government of Somalia, and therefore is not valid,"

Although the minister denied the authenticity of the text, he did not say why an incorrect text was published on the ministry's official website and Twitter.

Although Somalia has made it clear in the text that it is on the side of Abiy Ahmed's government, Abiy is said to have opposed a section of the text calling for an end to the crisis through dialogue and saw it as a loose statement.

Abiy is said to be seeking full support, with no call for dialogue or peace, and the Somali government is expected to issue a tougher statement, which shows Abiy's level of power in our country.