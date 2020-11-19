Liberia: MBH Power Limited Received Outstanding International Energy Engineering Company in Liberia 2020 Award

Monrovia — The Country head of MBH power limited Parvez K. Handa has assured the government and people of Liberia of world-class service to meet the growing demand of the energy sector of the country.

According to Parvez K. Handa, quality energy engineering is cardinal to the growth and development of any nation and maintained that the economy of Liberia could accelerate if the country's energy sector is developing. The MBH Power Limited has been in Liberia since 2015 contributing to the energy development of Liberia. Handa further indicated that the Company will continue to maintain a standard in providing quality energy engineering services for the country in order for its citizens and residents across the country to have easy access to energy. Mr. Handa however maintains that lack of affordable electricity is one of the major factors responsible for power theft in Liberia noting that "if majority or communities are connected to the power grid, the issue of power theft will be controlled".

"Nine communities project in kakata, Margibi County is currently on going and our company in collaboration with International Partners are working on new sub stations to come up soon for the country and 18, 000 houses are expected to be connected with in the next one-year period" Handa disclosed. The Country head of MBH power Parvez K. Handa made these assertions on Friday, November 13, 2020, when the company was honored as the outstanding International Energy Engineering Company in Liberia 2020 by the West Africa Media Network.

Presenting the certificate of award to Mr.Parvez K. Handa, the Managing Editor Joseph S. Wiah commended the MBH Power Limited for the dedicated and quality services in improving the country energy sector. Wiah further disclosed that the instillation of the new power distribution network that is ongoing is a quality work that the people of Liberia will benefit from for a very long period. "quality energy engineering services, good labor practice and high safety measures were some of the benchmarks used by the editorial team to select MBH for the award.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Parvez K. Handa, Country Head, thanked the media institution for the recognition and assured the people of Liberia of the company commitment to maintain quality standard and safety at all times in Liberia.

"We have over three hundred Liberians currently working with the company and our policy is to train local and empower them, and this help to improve the country economy" he averred.

"We are happy here in Liberia, the people are loving and the atmosphere is good and we feel comfortable operating in Liberia especially with professional people who we are working to improve the energy sector in the country" He noted. MBH Power limited is currently operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Niger, Tanzania, India, UAE, and Singapore.