Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No New Case, No Person in Quarantine

19 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 197th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 16 November 2020 (published on the 17th November 2020) has indicated the registration of no new positive case with the total since March still at 3, 705.

The situation report by The Gambia's ministry of health also indicated the registration of no new COVID-related deaths officially recorded with the number still standing at 122.

7 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases) while 3 persons were discharged from MRC "Covid Bay". No person is in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of health yesterday reported the registration of 17 new positive cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 15, 823. The country registered 15,433 recoveries, 329 deaths and 60 under treatment.

