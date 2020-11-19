Gambia: GALGA President Appointed Into GPM EU-Africa Relations Steering Committee

Latrikunda Sabiji, 16 November, 2020: President of The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) and chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, has been appointed by the Global Parliament of Mayors (GPM) to serve as a member of its steering committee on EU-Africa relations.

Landing B. Sanneh's appointment was conveyed to him by the Executive Director of the Secretariat of Global Parliament of Mayors, Mrs. Caroline Schep last week. His appointment follows the selection of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul as a member of the GPM Executive Committee at its general meeting that was held on November 4.

This is the first time for Gambian officials to be appointed into the two high-level committees. It is now anticipated that both Mr Sanneh and Mrs Lowes' appointments, with their huge experience in local governance will bring fair share of opportunities for The Gambia.

The EU-Africa relations committee will focus on the components of the GPM Summit programme which will be held from 17-19 April 2021in Palermo, Italy. The committee consists of key members of EU and Africa GPM Mayors and will be requested to advise the Executive Committee in the preparatory process of the EU-Africa Summit programme.

Reacting to the appointment, Mr Sanneh said he is honored and humbled by the trust and confidence that the GPM secretariat vested in him to recommend him for such post. "Together with Mayor Lowe, we will advance the agenda for increased mutual relationship between EU and Africa," he said.

Mr Sanneh said they will pursue for proper local governance in their various committees and strive to improve EU-Africa relations and local governance decentralisation on the African continent.

"We are happy to receive the news of the appointment of two of our members into the two important committees and without doubt, their participation will bring immense development in the continent's local governance system," GALGA Secretary General Mustapha M. Njai said.

Mr Sanneh's participation in this very important Committee will place Gambia's name on the global platform, especially in Local Governance and ways of achieving the desired decentralisation processes.

Mr Njai said with the huge development experience that both President Sanneh and Mayor Lowe possess, he is confident that their tenure will be a fruitful one that will improve the continent's local governance landscape and The Gambia.