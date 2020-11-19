Gambia: Nuimi FM Appoints Marong as New GM

Yahya Sonko, proprietor of Nuimi FM radio station has appointed Ousman A. Marong as the new General Manager (GM) of the Essau-based radio station.

Mr. Marong replaces DJ Rocky B, whose appointment as acting General Manager was terminated.

Ousman A. Marong,is a sub-editor at Mamos Media online TV. The new appointment as GM of Nuimi FM would become effective 1st December 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, he stated; "I am honoured to be appointed as the General Manager of Nuimi FM. It is a new challenge and an opportunity to work with incredible talents in Essau to continue to help meet the daily information needs of the 'Nuimikas', while living the hustle purpose of 'unlocking the power of radio and information to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come".

Media Background:

Marong is a Gambian migration reporter and an investigative journalist based in The Gambia.

He began his journalism career in The Gambia with The Daily Newspaper in 2011, as a junior reporter and rose through the ranks to become the chief political anchor with Taranga FM and later DHK before becoming an international correspondent for Mamos Media.

He worked with many media organisations in The Gambia such as; The Daily Newspaper; The Standard; West Coast Radio and Unique FM now Taxi FM where he was freelancing.

Currently, he is the chairman of Journalists' International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) Gambia chapter.

JIFORM, a body with headquarters in Nigeria has over 250 journalists spread across the continents covering migration and leading advocacy against human trafficking.

Besides, he is also the Secretary-General of Migration Reporter's Association of The Gambia (MiRAG).

