Liberian Wins Transitional Justice Institute/Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission Dissertation Prize

Monrovia — Yah Parwon, has been awarded this year's Transitional Justice Institute / Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) Dissertation Prize.

Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) Chief Commissioner Les Allamby said, "On behalf of the Commission, I offer my congratulations to Yah Parwon, winner of this year's Transitional Justice Institute (TJI)/NI Human Rights Commission Dissertation Prize. The topic chosen is a fascinating and important one. We commend Yah for this excellent achievement and wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

TJI Director Dr. Catherine O'Rourke said, "We are delighted to see this award go to Yah Parwan, for her outstanding, original and important research on ending violence against women through the African Human Rights System. Yah's work is exemplary of what we aim to support and enable through our taught postgraduate programs. We are excited to see how Yah applies the knowledge and skills from her TJI LLM to her future activities."