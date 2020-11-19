Liberia: World Hope International Breaks Ground to Construct Several Wash Facilities in Peace Island

Congo Town — The World Hope International (WHI), a humanitarian organization has broken ground for the construction of several Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in the Peace Island Community in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The facilities to be constructed include a bio filtration toilet and renovation of two existing toilets, a bio digester eco- sanitation toilet (BEST), and the construction of a water tower with embedded kiosks.

The project is being undertaken by World Hope International through the Liberia Country Program in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, Cities Alliance and the Government of Liberia.

The projects will be implemented by three Liberian companies, namely Moabel Incorporated, Prestige Engineering Incorporated, and the Liberia Renaissance Construction Company.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony recently, the Country Director of World Hope International, Wellington A. Kollie said the projects are intended to improve the lives of residents of the Peace Island Community.

"The project is in support of the Government of Liberia Pro Poor Agenda, aimed at empowering citizens and transforming the Country at large," Mr. Kollie noted.

According to Mr. Kollie, assessment by World Hope International shoe that access to WASH facilities was at a low scale in the peace Island Community.

He beloved when the facilities are constructed, residents of Peace Island will be able increase their sanitation practices.

Providing an overview of the projects, the Chief of Party of Habitat for Humanity International, Mathew P. Ndote averred that the groundbreaking ceremony was an 'important milestone' of the work supported by Habitat for Humanity International in response to priorities identified by the residents during community profiling conducted in 2016/2017.

He lauded relevant agencies and local authorities, Habitat for Humanity

International and government for their support to the program, as well as donors who raised the resources for the implementation of the projects.

Mr. Ndote added: "the project will benefit the people of Peace Island Community."

Mr. Ndote also said he believed and trusted the ability of World Hope International as a credible implementing partner.

Also speaking during the program, the Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Chair of the Liberia Country Program which comprises different groupings, Paulita C.C. Wie expressed delight that the people of Peace Island are about to benefit from such initiative.

She commended government and partners for the efforts exerted to see the fulfillment of the project and called on the local contractors to implement the projects as if they were their own properties.

For their part, the Commissioner of the Township of Congo Town, Mensah Suku, and the Chairman of the Peace Island Community Samuel Passewe in separate statements lauded government and partners for undertaking the projects.

They assured government and partners that they would ensure that residents of the Peace Island form a part of the process, adding that the community would do all it can through the leaders to protect and manage the facilities upon completion.

The Peace Island Community which came into existence during the tenure of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is reportedly lacking behind in development in every aspect.

As such, the WASH initiative by government and her partners, which is being implemented by World Hope International has been described by other residents of Peace Island as welcoming for their community.