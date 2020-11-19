Nigeria: Osun Monarch Wants Leadership of Next #EndSARS Protest

19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

An Osun monarch, the Oluwo of Iwo, AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has enjoined the youth in the state to make him their leader whenever the need arises to hold another protest against police brutality.

Mr Akanbi, who claimed the protest was hijacked by hoodlums due to lack of leadership structure, disclosed this in Osogbo during an interactive programme organized by Osun State government tagged "Osun #ENDSARS Aftermath Stakeholders' Engagement" on Wednesday.

The monarch said leadership structure is important in order to help dialogue between those in power and the agitators.

"Next time, if you want to organise a protest and you don't have anyone to lead you, you may be afraid that they may kill you or you are afraid of being arrested, come to me, I will lead the protest", he told the youths.

"There is no way you can organise protest without leadership. You must give room for dialogue because it is the leadership that will eventually sit down and discuss with the government. That is the only way you can fight and get your demands to the government."

Also speaking at the programme, the governor, <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/GboyegaOyetola?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Gboyega Oyetola,</a> said the administration would leave no stone unturned to properly harness the potential of the youth for rapid economic gains.

"The #EndSARS protest has certainly awoken our youths to their civic power. As stakeholders, we owe it a duty to convert that power to positive advantage.

"We are working assiduously to urgently fashion out ways of not only catering for the interest of our young people in governance but also ensuring their active inclusion in the development process."

Mr Oyetola expressed dissatisfaction that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums. He, therefore, urged the residents, particularly the major players- including the traditional rulers, civil society organisations, students, market women, artisans, professionals among others, to join the government in its efforts at maintaining and sustaining the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.