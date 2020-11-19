Malawi: Bushiri Publicist Hits At Malawi Journos Over Lawyers Drop Out Stories - 'More Interested in Breaking Opinions Than News'

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's spokesperson has blamed some journalists for spreading what he said are false stories that a number of lawyers have abandoned the ECG leader in his legal battle.

Ephraim Nyondo says on his Facebook wall that the speculation on the matter is as a result of what he called careless packaging of information by some journalist.

"This thing about lawyers this, and lawyers that is a result of careless by some journalist packaging of information .

"I am sure that is why Misa Malawi warned against careless reporting on Prophet Bushiri's case because its a highly charged case with multiple sensitivities," he says.

He says Lusungu Gondwe and team were handling the judicial review of the warrant of arrest case that was filed Wednesday and the judge pushed its inter parties hearing to Tuesday.

"In case of the bail application, Wapona Kita was ropped in. He is busy with it as of now," says Nyondo.

He says unfortunately, some of journalists are more interested in breaking opinions than news.

"Lets report responsibly be ensuring that all facts have been verified. Lets not mislead the public and give them reasons to speculate wildly," he said.

This was after the media reported that four lawyers have left the Bushiri's legal team.