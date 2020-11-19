Malawi: Bushiris Lose Property in South Africa for Violating Bail Conditions

Embattled prophet, Shepherd Bushiri has lost a Centurion property valued at R5.5-million to the state of South Africa.

The Bushiris' property has been forfeited to the state after the pair violated their bail conditions by leaving South Africa and return to Malawi.

According to eNCA, magistrate Thandi Theledi asked for the Bushiris to be called three times at their hearing in court this morning.

This was down to record in court that the Bushiris were not present, according to eNCA.

The couple's legal team in South Africa said they were not informed of the movements of prophet Bushiri and his wife and only know what they have seen in the media.

The magistrate ruled that the Bushiris have forfeited their property which was tied to their bail to the state, according to eNCA.

In Malawi, the Bushiris have spent a night in a police cell in Lilongwe after an Interpol warrant of arrest was issued to them for jumping bail in South Africa.