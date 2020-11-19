Uganda: Nation Restless After Bobi Wine's Latest Arrest - Death Toll Rises

19 November 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Violent clashes between police and protesters left seven people dead and more than a dozen injured in Uganda. The protests were triggered by the arrest of popular opposition candidate Bobi Wine.

Seven people were killed in violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Uganda's presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Ugandan security forces clashed with supporters of the opposition leader, who is the main challenger to longstanding President Yoweri Museveni in the January 14 presidential election.

"So far the dead are seven, as from late last evening. Those injured are 45," police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP on Thursday.

Protests began on Wednesday, when the singer was arrested for the second time this month.

Enanga claimed that calm had returned to the capital Kampala "even after there were attempts by some gangs this morning to block roads by burning tires and setting up barricades, which police stopped."

The 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was arrested for allegedly violating coronavirus measures at his rallies, which require presidential candidates to address less 200 people. Wine was still in custody on Thursday.

Wine has been targeted by police since announcing his presidential campaign. He was most recently arrested on November 3, just moments after registering his candidacy.

Wine is now seen as the strongest challenger to Museveni, bolstered by strong support from Uganda's youth, who have been drawn by criticism of the government in his catchy pop songs.

jcg/msh (AP, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.