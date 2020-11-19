Somalia: PM Roble Calls On Nee Electoral Teams to Ensure Free and Fair Election.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble held a private meeting with the members of the Electoral Committee for the 2020/2021 elections.

The meeting took place at the Decale Hotel inside Aden Adde International Airport and Roble who spoke at the forum first announced that the commissions are now officially operational.

He also urged them to work for free and fair elections in the country.

The Prime Minister said that all members of the Federal Electoral Commission have been selected on the basis of their knowledge and that they can lead the country to transparent and fair elections, reflecting the country's progress and the continuation of the government, while maintaining the 30% quota for women.

The Prime Minister urged the Electoral Commissions to conduct the 2021 elections in a fair and honest manner and wished them success in their mission.

The prime minister also called on the commissions to pay special attention to the 30% quota for women.

"You have been selected to lead the elections and you are entrusted with that responsibility. You are expected to lead in a fair and transparent manner while maintaining the 30% quota for women," he said.

The presidential candidates opposed the appointment of the electoral commission and threatened to boycott 2020-21 elections in what they described as a bias.

According to sources the electoral committee of Puntland and Jubbaland have were not present in the meeting and have not arrived in Mogadishu