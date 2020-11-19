Somalia: UAE Blacklists Travellers From Somalia, 11 Others Over Covid-19 Surge

19 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors from Somalia and 11 other countries until further notice.

The countries affected by the new UAE decision include Somalia, Kenya, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey.

However, the suspension would not apply on already issued visas, the Foreign Office said.

Former Deputy spy chief Osman says new electoral teams unsuitable

Somalia Deputy PM vows victory for Farmaajo

Former Somali PM dies in Hargeisa

According to the health ministry's last update, there are 4,301 cases 3,330 and 107 people have succumbed to the deadly disease in the horn of Africa nation.

Somali business has heavily invested in UAE especially after the breakout of the civil war in the country in the early 1990s.

The business between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi has significantly increased in the past years mainly in the livestock and electronic sector following the return of peace and calm in the strategic Horn of the African nation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.