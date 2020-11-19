Somalia: UAE Blacklists Travellers From Somalia, 11 Others Over Covid-19 Surge

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors from Somalia and 11 other countries until further notice.

The countries affected by the new UAE decision include Somalia, Kenya, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey.

However, the suspension would not apply on already issued visas, the Foreign Office said.

According to the health ministry's last update, there are 4,301 cases 3,330 and 107 people have succumbed to the deadly disease in the horn of Africa nation.

Somali business has heavily invested in UAE especially after the breakout of the civil war in the country in the early 1990s.

The business between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi has significantly increased in the past years mainly in the livestock and electronic sector following the return of peace and calm in the strategic Horn of the African nation.