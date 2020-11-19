Nigeria: FG Approves New Incentives for Teachers

19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Busayo Agbola

This is to address the neglect the teaching profession has suffered, with attendant consequences in brain drain and poor quality graduates.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has approved new incentives to improve the conditions of service for teachers in the country.

He said the teaching profession has suffered neglect with attendant consequences in brain drain and poor quality graduates.

He said this at the Inauguration of the National Implementation Committee on the Revitalisation and Repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

"It was with this clear understanding of the role of the teacher in the emerging knowledge economy and the need to attract and retain the best brains in our educational institution that the President approved a range of incentives in order to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession," he said.

Mr Adamu said the first incentive is an "enhanced entry point for teachers in the civil service by restricting entry into the teaching profession only to highly gifted, academically outstanding students/scholars with the right attitudinal and emotional disposition."

"Special teacher salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provisions for rural posting allowances, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance," he said.

He also said there must be a harmonized retirement age and teaching service years for teachers in Nigeria.

According to Mr Adamu, a Special Teacher Pension Scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talents as well as extend teachers' retirement age to 65 years and teaching service years to 40 years will be established.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Muhammadu Buhari officially increased the maximum number of teachers' years of service from 35 to 40 back in October.

Mr Adamu also said the government would create a career path policy for the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who doubled as the chairperson of the newly inaugurated committee, told the minister that himself and other members of the committee would work hard to ensure all the objectives and strategies are implemented in due course.

Mr Echono said the committee recognises that certain aspects of the task can be completed quickly so they would work accordingly.

"Others might require further consultation with other agencies like the Income, Salaries and Wages Commission to finalise the new teachers' salary scale", he said.

According to Mr Echono, the committee is already in consultation with the state and would also be meeting with all the heads of service of the federation under the auspices of the National Council of Establishment before the end of the month to enlist their support.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.