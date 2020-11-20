Zimbabwe: Moana's Family Demands U.S.$5,000 Funeral Bill From Ginimbi's Relatives

Genius Kadungure/ Instagram
19 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MOTHER to late fitness bunny, Michelle 'Moana' Amuli has reportedly handed a hefty US$5 000 funeral bill to the family of also late popular socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure.

The bill was handed to the Kadungure family at Doves Funeral Parlour in central Harare where they had gone to pay their last respects.

Moana died over a week ago in a freak car accident when flamboyant businessman Ginimbi's luxurious Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, rammed into a tree, and exploded, burning Moana beyond recognition.

The accident which happened along Borrowdale Road, Harare also claimed the lives of Ginimbi, Limumba Karim, and Mozambican model, Alichia Adams.

The expenses bill to the Kadungure, however, contradicts the family's earlier stance that they had accepted that 'it was just an accident' and did not require any financial help to give Moana a decent send-off.

Speaking at Doves Funeral Parlour, Kadungure spokesperson, Darlington Kadungure said they had failed to meet the demands as Ginimbi who had the financial muscle had died.

"We are here to represent the Kadungure family and we have a list of what they expect us to settle for Moana's burial.

"The list includes payment for the metal coffin they want and other things.

"We do have enough of what they are expecting from us since the person who had the money perished in the same accident that claimed Moana. We met as a family and collected something, which we are sure they will accept since it does not add to what they expected us to pay," he said.

Moana will be laid to rest Friday at Zororo Memorial Park along Seke Road, Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Deadly Protests Break Out in Uganda After Latest Bobi Wine Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.