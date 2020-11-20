South Africa: Condolences for Kwaito Musician Mshoza

19 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has conveyed condolences to the family, music and arts fraternity on the passing of kwaito musician, Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza.

"Mshoza's passing is a loss to the music industry and the entertainment landscape. The First Lady of Kwaito will be missed in many quarters for her energy, liveliness and humility," chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said.

Mshoza's manager Thanduxolo Jindela confirmed her passing on Thursday. She is survived by two children.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Deadly Protests Break Out in Uganda After Latest Bobi Wine Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.