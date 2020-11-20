South Africa: Arts and Culture Committee Learns With Shock the Passing of Kwaito Star Mshoza

19 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock the passing of kwaito star, Ms Nomasonto Maswanganyi.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the committee sends its condolences to the family, music and arts fraternity and South Africans at large.

"Mshoza's passing is a loss to the music industry and the entertainment landscape. The First Lady of Kwaito will be missed in many quarters for her energy, liveliness and humility."

Ms Dlulane said in a year where the arts sector had been ravaged by Covid-19-related deaths, Mshoza's passing is just the final straw.

Mshoza's passing has been confirmed by her manager, Mr Thanduxolo Jindela.

She leaves behind her two sons.

