Nigerians Criticise Lai Mohammed for Attacking CNN's Lekki Shooting Investigation

Tobi Oshinnaike/Unsplash
An #EndSARS protest in Lagos on October 10, 2020.
19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

CNN made use of videos that were geolocated from various protestors, showing how bloody the peaceful protest turned.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been criticised by Nigerians after he said CNN should be sanctioned because of the investigation on the Lekki shootings it published yesterday.

In the investigation, CNN made use of videos that were geolocated from various protesters, showing how bloody the peaceful protest turned and linking the bullet shells found at the scene to the Nigerian security forces.

The minister, on Thursday, during a briefing on the aftermath of the protest, said the international news organisation should be sanctioned for the report.

"CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism and did a great disservice to itself and to journalism. In the first instance, CNN, which touted its report as an exclusive investigative report, sadly relied on the same videos that have been circulating on social media, without verification.

"This is very serious and CNN should be sanctioned for that. CNN merely said the videos were "obtained by CNN", without saying wherefrom and whether or not it authenticated them. Were CNN reporters and cameramen at the Lekki Toll Gate that evening?," the minister said.

Nigerians react

The minister trended on Twitter as he received a backlash from Nigerian Twitter users.

Here are some of the reactions:

"How exactly does Lai Mohammed plan to sanction CNN?

Rather than take the findings from the investigation and do something about it, your plan is to cast aspersions on CNN

All the comedians in Nigeria should resign, we have comedy for days. The only problem is we're not laughing" wrote Aproko Doctor.

"Lai Mohammed on NTA just said CNN should be sanctioned for their investigation Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy

A discredited govt of shameless liars, criminal murderers and clueless morons calls a global television network "irresponsible" for exposing their evil to the world.

@CNN PLEASE DO MORE!" Dr Olufunmilayo.

"Adamu Garba wants to sue Jack for using Twitter to contribute to #EndSARS movement. Lai Mohammed wants CNN sanctioned for reporting the Lekki Massacre.

They are trying so hard to shut down every evidence against them, I can't wait to get out of this bondage of a country" AsiwajuLerry.

"Lai Mohammed said CNN should be sanctioned, Who will sanction the government for freezing bank accounts illegally?

All Lie Mohammed knows is to disseminate false information, Minister of lies!!!" VictorBabatunde.

"Lai Mohammed wants to sanction CNN. Imagine if CNN were under their control? This shows the gag around the necks of our journalists in this country. It's worse than we thought" Ifeabunike.

