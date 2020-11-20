Uganda: Engel Statement on Political Arrests and Violence in Uganda

press release

Washington — Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today released the following statement on the violence against protesters and members of the political opposition in Uganda:

"For almost two decades, President Museveni has shown he is incapable of conducting an election without jailing his opponents and brutalizing Ugandan citizens expressing their desire for a more inclusive democracy. This week, he has continued this trend with the arrest of presidential candidates MP Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Amuriat coupled with an exceedingly violent response to those protesting their detention. This type of conduct on the part of Mr. Museveni and state security forces is completely incompatible with holding free, fair, and credible elections, which are scheduled for January 2021. I condemn these state-sanctioned attacks against the Ugandan people and call for the immediate release of Mr. Kyagulanyi and Mr. Amuriat."