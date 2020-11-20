South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On South Africa and Malawi Cooperation

press release

South Africa and Malawi enjoy cordial relations conducted at the highest level, as evidenced by the recent official working visit of His Excellency, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the President of the Republic of Malawi.

This was a successful visit, which allowed His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart to review the status of bilateral ties.

The two Heads of State expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral cooperation as conducted within the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JCC). They reiterated their commitment to improving and strengthening political and economic relations by enhancing cooperation between the business communities of the two countries as well as increasing trade and investment.

The matter of the reported delay of the departure of the Malawian Presidential Jet at the Waterkloof Air Force Base was unfortunate and unavoidable. The delay was occasioned by important security, logistical and procedural processes.

These processes created some concerns and misunderstanding within the Malawian delegation. These concerns have been addressed. It is important to note that at no point did South African officials unduly compromise normal diplomatic courtesies extended to visiting Presidential delegations.

Matters related to events at the Waterkloof Air Force will be handled and communicated through diplomatic channels.

South Africa remain committed to working with the Government of Malawi to ensure mutually beneficial relations. As fellow Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, the two countries are committed to maintaining our region as a zone committed to the rule of law, peace and development. All the SADC protocols signed and ratified by member states are critical in this context.