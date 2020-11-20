Nigeria: Medical Doctors Appeal for FMC Lokoja Reopening

20 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adama John

Lokoja — The Association of Medical Doctors in Kogi State has called on the federal government to expedite action on the re-opening of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja to enhance health care delivery to the people of the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Dr Oyiguh Omakoji and secretary, Famotele Tolorunju, the association noted with concern the loss of health services to the intended beneficiaries of the health institution following the protracted closure.

It said residents of Lokoja metropolis and its environs were in dire need of health care services, adding that timeliness demands that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire, re-opens the facility.

They commended the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, for his recent visit to the centre, hoping that it will translate to the re-opening of the institution soon.

According to the statement, the visit would have armed the minister with first information on the urgency and eagerness of the staff of the institution to resume work and contribute their quota to health care delivery.

It will be recalled that the Federal Medical Centre was closed down indefinitely on July 1st by the federal government following an attack by some armed hoodlums who destroyed and carted away some equipment containing vital information from the centre.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Deadly Protests Break Out in Uganda After Latest Bobi Wine Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.