Nigeria: Medical Doctors Appeal for FMC Lokoja Reopening

Lokoja — The Association of Medical Doctors in Kogi State has called on the federal government to expedite action on the re-opening of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja to enhance health care delivery to the people of the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Dr Oyiguh Omakoji and secretary, Famotele Tolorunju, the association noted with concern the loss of health services to the intended beneficiaries of the health institution following the protracted closure.

It said residents of Lokoja metropolis and its environs were in dire need of health care services, adding that timeliness demands that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire, re-opens the facility.

They commended the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, for his recent visit to the centre, hoping that it will translate to the re-opening of the institution soon.

According to the statement, the visit would have armed the minister with first information on the urgency and eagerness of the staff of the institution to resume work and contribute their quota to health care delivery.

It will be recalled that the Federal Medical Centre was closed down indefinitely on July 1st by the federal government following an attack by some armed hoodlums who destroyed and carted away some equipment containing vital information from the centre.