Uganda: IRCU Condemns Electoral Violence, Calls for Bobi Wine Release

Bobi Wine in a police van after his arrest in Luuka District on November 18, 2020.

Kampala, Uganda — The Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has condemned the acts of violence that followed the arrest of presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Oboi yesterday. They have demanded the release of all those arrested and asked security forces to be impartial.

In a statement read by Archbishops Steven Kazimba, Cyprian Kizito and Mufti Sheikh Ramadhan Mubaje, and Pastor Joseph Sserwada, the religious leaders accused the security forces, the police and army of going beyond their mandate in trying to contain the the riots that hit several towns across the country.

"We urge all men and women in uniform to uphold the Ugandan constitution and all relevant laws and ought to treat all citizens of Uganda fairly and equally irrespective of their political affiliation," the leaders said in their statement.

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), is an indigenous, national faith-based organization uniting efforts of religious institutions to jointly address issues of common concern.

FULL STATEMENT

We are deeply concerned of the violent events that occurred in our country yesterday where the whole word witnessed brutal arrests of political candidates; Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi and Hon.Amuriat Oboi

It is is incumbent upon us to express our concern in the current political injustices in the country and to provide guidance especially in such critical period in our country.

We call upon the electoral commission and the various security organs to adhere to the human rights principals enshrined in the national objectives and practices while being law abiding and following our national constitution.

While we imagine the dilemma faced by the security agencies, we call for actions that honor the rights and dignity of all Ugandans irrespective of their political affiliations.

The army has breached Article 209 that states that the army will cooperate with civilian authority in emergency situations and in cases of natural disaster like COVID-19.

We noted with concern that the police were in breach of the COVID-19 SOPs and of Article 21(3) that stipulates that the police shall be patriotic, professional, disciplined, competent and productive.

We urge all men and women in uniform to uphold the Ugandan constitution and all relevant laws and ought to treat all citizens of Uganda fairly and equally irrespective of their political affiliation.

We call for the immediate release of all people who were arrested yesterday. In the event that they committed crimes, they should be presented to the courts of law as the law stipulates.

Article 61 of the constitution mandates the electoral commission to ensure free and fair elections. As religious leaders, we expect the EC to take charge of the electoral process including the security arrangements of all political candidates and ensure an enabling environment.

We have noted with concern increasing cases of violence across the country that threaten to undermine the integrity and fairness of our elections. We have witnessed candidates being blocked from accessing campaigns venue, media houses among others.

We are deeply concerned by the violent events that occurred in our country yesterday where the whole word witnessed brutal arrests of political candidates; Robert Kyagulanyi and Amuriat Oboi.

We call upon the electoral commission and the various security organs to adhere to the human rights principals enshrined in the national objectives and practices while being law abiding and following our national constitution.

We noted with concern that the police were in breach of the COVID-19 SOPs and of Article 21(3) that stipulates that the police shall be patriotic, professional, disciplined, competent and productive. The army has breached Article 209 that states that the army will cooperate with civilian authority in emergency situations and in cases of natural disaster like COVID-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While we imagine the dilemma faced by the security agencies, we call for actions that honor the rights and dignity of all Ugandans irrespective of their political affiliations. We urge all men and women in uniform to uphold the Ugandan constitution and all relevant laws and ought to treat all citizens of Uganda fairly and equally irrespective of their political affiliation.

We call for the immediate release of all people who were arrested yesterday. In the event that they committed crimes, they should be presented to the courts of law as the law stipulates.

Article 61 of the constitution mandates the electoral commission to ensure free and fair elections. As religious leaders, we expect the EC to take charge of the electoral process including the security arrangements of all political candidates and ensure an enabling environment.