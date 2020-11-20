Nigeria: ... Training Camps Open in Abuja, Lagos, Pankshin

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that it has made arrangements to commence national camping of its athletes and officials in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics Games taking place in 2021.

According to a press release by the sports minister's media team, the camping exercise is poised to bring back athletes to their individual sports having been on recess for so long due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"This local camping which is coming at the resumption of sporting activities in Nigeria is geared towards early preparations of athletes who have qualified for the Games", the statement read.

Continuing, the ministry stated that it is in conjunction with the Delta State Government organized the COVID-19 Okowa Athletics Resumption Meet in Asaba on November 6, 2020 to test the application of the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol in a competition environment, which was a resounding success paving way for the reopening of Sporting activities in Nigeria.

Taekwondo, rowing and Para-rowing as well as canoeing & Para-canoeing will commence the first phase of their camping in Abuja while Para-power lifting team will camp in Lagos.

The ministry also announced that other sports federations where athletes have qualified for the Games will commence camping shortly afterwards in batches.

As a corollary to this, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletic culture in Nigeria is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State specifically for road races within this period.

All camps, the reports say, are to strictly observe the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol already developed by the Ministry in both training and accommodation venues.