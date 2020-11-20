Kenya: Smile for Morans Basketball Team As Noc-K Delivers Kit

Nairobi — Ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers championships set for Kigali, Rwanda from November 25-29, the national men's basketball team, Morans received playing and traveling kit from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Speaking on behalf of the team at their training backyard at the Nyayo National Stadium, captain, Eric Mutoro said the gesture will motivate the squad to book the ticket into thecontinental showpiece and also work towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"We are pleased with this good gesture from the NOC-K, presentation is key for every team, this will make us look a serious team when we go to Kigali, I promise Kenyans that we will raise high our flag and do well in the qualifiers because we have prepared well. Our aim is to make Kenya proud by qualifying for the Summer Games in 2024, that will be the first time for Kenya, we want to make history," a jolly Mutoro, said.

NOC-K Acting Secretary General, Francis Mutuku in the company of first deputy president Shadrack Maluki and Treasurer Anthony Kariuki, called on the team to work towards qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2024.

"This is great opportunity for us to interact with the Morans who have really done Kenya proud. We will give you the support that you need and when you go to Rwanda, go do Kenya proud and also we hope that you will qualify for the next Olympic Games," Mutuku stated.

Kenya will open its Group B fixtures on November 25 against Senegal, then face Angola the following day before wrapping up their group stages match against Mozambique on November 27.

Other groups will see defending champions Tunisia headline Pool A alongside the Central Africa Republic, Madagascar and DRC Congo, Group C has hosts Rwanda, Nigeria, Mali and Algeria while Group E has Egypt, Morroco, Uganda and Cape Verde with the match set to be played in Egypt.

Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have qualified for the Afrobasket finals to be hosted in 2021 after holding their qualifiers in February.

In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19, Fiba Africa will put the teams in a bubble.