Kenya: Africom Donates Sh173mn Mobile Field Hospital, Sh131mn Equipment to Border Police

Nairobi — The United States Military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) on Thursday donated mobile field hospital worth Sh173 million and transferred an additional Sh131 million in vehicles and training equipment to Kenya's Border Police Unit (BPU).

The US embassy said the new equipment is aimed at improving police mobility in border areas, improve firearms proficiency, and build training capacity for new officers.

The embassy further said it will provide superior conventional weaponry for the police unit to protect and defend Kenyans from terrorist organizations and violence.

Field hospitals are specifically designed in a way that they can be transported and assembled even in remote locations and can house up to 40 patients for full medical and operational needs in any condition.

"These state of the art, fully equipped, portable medical facilities can be rapidly deployed to the scene of a disaster or where residents do not have access to routine health care," the embassy added.

The donation from the Germany-based institution is the first release of a larger three-year Sh1 billion assistance package provided by the United States to the police unit for the current financial year.

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter noted that the donation is an affirmation of the steadfast health and security partnership between USA and Kenya in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

"This donation is part of the United States' ongoing commitment to the safety and security of Kenya and East Africa. Through our law enforcement partnerships with Kenyan police units, the United States has provided over Sh1 billion in training alone and funded 17 counterterrorism courses for 250 students," he added.

The United States donates over Sh60 billion given annually to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in the last 15 years and an additional Sh7.6 billion in equipment, training, and other resources to fight COVID-19 in Kenya since the start of the pandemic.