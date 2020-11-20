Kenya: Ruiru Golfers Play for Charity

Golfers from Ruiru Sports Club golfers and other clubs will raise funds for Talitha Kum Hands Children's home in Nyahururu, Laikipia County this weekend.

This is the second charity event this year for the children's home, a community initiative founded in 2005 by the St. Martin Catholic Social Apostolate.

The first event for Talitha Kum, a word derived from the Bible (Mark 5:41) meaning "the Little girl arise", was held at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club on September 12. More than Sh200,000 was raised to take care of orphaned HIV positive children drawn from Laikipia, Nyandarua and Baringo counties.

The home, which is located on the outskirts of Nyahururu town, off Nyahururu - Nyeri road, and directly opposite the entrance of Thompson Falls, has over the years received support from corporates including the Nation Media Group which two years ago donated items worth Sh200,000.

This weekend's tournament has attracted a field of 200 golfers who will tackle the par 72 course. They include the club's leading amateurs Ben Omondi and Chris Andrea.

In the Nairobi Metropolis, the century-old Royal Nairobi Golf Club course will on Friday host the Alliance High School Old Boys Club and the Alliance Girls High School Old Girls Association alumni charity golf tournament.

One of the event organisers, Joyce Wafula, said the objective of the associations from the two prominent schools is to create networks, assist their respective former schools in maintaining learning infrastructure and improving learning standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's tournament is the seventh annual fundraising by old boys and the first to be held jointly. Proceeds will be shared equally between the two schools and will be used for sponsorship of needy students.

Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina as well as top amateur golfers at Royal Nairobi Club such as Robert Kater and Peter Serem are listed to play.

Down at the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club will host the Coast edition of the 2020 Kenya Ports Authority corporates golf tournament.

Thika Sports Club hosts the Next Generation tournament, the Residents of Runda Golf Day will be held at Kiambu Golf Club course while in Machakos, it will be "Eldoret Golf Club" day where a strong field of over 20 golfers led by their captain Geoffrey Kitiwa will be in action.