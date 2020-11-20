Lesotho: Minister Naledi Pandor Leads Ministerial Delegation to Meeting With Lesotho, 20 Nov

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will lead a South African delegation to a Joint Bilateral Commission of Cooperation (JBCC) Ministerial Meeting between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Meeting will take place in Maseru, the Kingdom of Lesotho on Friday, 20 November 2020.

The JBCC serves as a structured mechanism through which the bilateral cooperative engagements between the two countries are cordially conducted.

The JBCC Agreement was signed in 2001 and is currently due for renewal. In this regard, the Senior Officials Meeting of the JBCC was convened in Pretoria on 03 to 04 November 2020.

The Council of Ministers is convening in Maseru to consider the report of the Senior Officials Meeting and to appraise progress made in the implementation of Joint Programmes which covers five areas of cooperation namely Political and strategic cooperation, defence and security, good governance as well as economic and social areas of cooperation.

The Council of Ministers will sign Agreed Minutes that will contain decisions and endorsed implementable actions that will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance the bond of friendship which exists between the people of the two countries.

Other Ministers to form part of the delegation include the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Minister of Police as well as Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry, Industry and Competition, State Security and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.