Ghana: Man Stabs Brother to Death Over Pork

A 20-year-old unemployed, Yaw Barima, is alleged to have stabbed his younger brother to death over pork at Kenyasi Number Two, in the Ahafo region.

According to the police, the bizarre incident occurred when a disagreement ensued between the two brothers during sharing of pork.

Barima, who was furious, stabbed the brother, George Adu Gyamfi,also known as (alias)Patapaa, on the left side of his chest, and he bled to death.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the incident happened when Gyamfi attempted to prevent Barima, who was drunk, from using a nail to pick pork from a saucepan instead of a ladle.

The Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Kwami Loh, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, here yesterday, said the suspect bolted after committing the crime, and police have mounted a manhunt for him.

ASP Kwami Loh said the police received information that Barima had on Saturday stabbed his younger brother to death at Kenyasi Number Two over pork.

He said when the police went to the crime scene, they found Gyamfi lying in a pool of blood with a deep knife wound on his chest.

The Police PRO said the body of Gyamfi had been deposited at the St Elizabeth Hospital mortuary, pending autopsy and preservation, and the police were intensifying efforts to arrest Barima.