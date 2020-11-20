Cameroon: Lebialem Amba Separatists - 11 Fighters Repent, Surrender Arms

Amongst the remorseful ex-fighters is alias "general tiger" and their weapon maker.

Some 11 Separatists fighters from Lebialem Division of the South West Region have laid down their arms, repented and handed themselves to the Administration. The fighters came from their camps in Alou and Wabane Sub-Divisions of Lebialem Administrative Division.

Owing to their surrender, the Senior Divisional Officer for Lebialem, Ekema Mongombe William was happy guests to the South West Governor's Office yesterday (18 November, 2020) midday. Accompanied by military Officers, the Lebialem Administrator brought along the repentant fighters and their weapons, which were properly identified and kept by the South West Gendarmerie Legion. Their weapons included the automatic AK47, pistolets, locally made guns, and assorted ammunitions.

As identified by the South West Regional Legion of the Gendarmerie, the fighters, led by their leader Assaa Julius alias "general tiger", included Naye Taku Michael, Esubele Athanas, Bessong, Ndeyi Lazarius, Ponu Lawrence, Akentambi David, Pombele Paul Kemba, Akong Marius, Ndemanu Ivo, and Momo Peter Paul. The ex-fighters told the press that they were from six different camps in Alou and Wabane Sub-Divisions.

On receiving the penitent combatants, the Secretary General at the South West Governor's Office, Dr Mohamadou, praised their retreat from wrong doing and urged the rest to follow the example and be safe. He said the Disarmament Demobilisation and Re-integration Centre (DDR) would receive them, lodge, feed, clothe and train them for reconversion into normal life. Dr. Mohamadou added that the remorseful fighters would be given medical assistance and security while at the DDR centre. He said the DDR had more than eight different trades offering opportunities for reconversion to those who are suffering in the bushes under instructions from comfortable persons abroad and dreaming for an imaginary state of theirs. The ex-combatants appeared healthy, ingenious and can be greatly useful after reconversion.

Some of the fighters told the press they were repenting because they suffered in-fighting, among themselves, that they were fooled into the war and that they would convince many more of their companions to surrender as well.