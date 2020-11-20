Morocco: Cameroon-Morocco Relations - Cooperation Ties Reviewed

External Relations Minister received in audience the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco on November 18, 2020.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on November 18, 2020 granted an audience to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh during which both personalities revisited cooperation ties between the two countries.

Talking to reporters after the audience, the Moroccan diplomat expressed satisfaction for the ever-growing diplomatic relations between his country and Cameroon. "I was at the Ministry of External Relations to review bilateral relations between Cameroon and Morocco with the Minister. Our cooperation ties are friendly, fruitful and historic. It is always a pleasure to be received by the Minister," he stated.

Ambassador Bouh said they especially discussed border-related issues between Morocco and Mauritania for reopening of circulation which was closed due to the global health pandemic. The Ambassador further noted that the transportation of persons and goods in safe and secure mechanisms need to be guaranteed, reason he was exchanging ideas with the Minister on the subject as there are citizens of both countries who undertake travels to either nations for several reasons.

Cameroon and Morocco cooperate in several domains, notably in the political domain (especially parliamentary cooperation), security, trade, health, education and culture. On the economic sphere, public and private Moroccan companies are installed in Cameroon, operating in the banking, cement production and air transport sectors. Scholarship opportunities are offered to Cameroonian students to study in Morocco and vice versa. There equally exist agricultural partnerships between the duo nations.