Cameroon: Sensitisation Against AIDS - African Synergy Distributes Tools

The event is in prelude to the 33rd edition of the World AIDS Day come December 1st, 2020.

Activities to commemorate this year's World AIDS Day began yesterday, November 18, 2020 at the Pan African NGO for African First Ladies, African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering. The event which was chaired by the Executive Secretary of African Synergy, Jean Stephane Biatcha focused on the distribution of HIV and Covid-19 sensitisation materials to 70 schools, 35 associations and one institutional partner in the country.

Speaking at the headquarters of African Synergy in Yaounde, Jean Stephane Biatcha said prior to the celebration within the framework of the Cameroon month against HIV/AIDS, African Synergy is organising sensitisation activities intended for youths. That is why the association of African First Ladies have distributed HIV sensitisation tools amongst which are male and female condoms, pins, African Synergy T-shirts, 100 per cent Jeune magazines and HIV flyers among other items. The association will also organise a capacity building workshop for health clubs leaders of more than 60 secondary schools in Yaounde on Friday, November 20, at Lycée General Leclerc and a special recording edition of the TV programme; "Jeunesse Parlons-En".

The Executive Secretary of African Synergy said activities are also taking place within the framework of the 5th edition of the Month against HIV in Cameroon and in prelude to the 33rd edition of the World AIDS Day come December 1st, 2020. Stating that educative talks amongst youths are on the theme; "How to Overcome the Fear of HIV Screening", Jean Stephane Biatcha said the donation of condoms and sexual gadgets is not to show that African First Ladies are promoting promiscuity amongst youths, for they remain firm on abstinence. Although some youths are not patient enough to wait for marriage before sex, Biatcha said they are advised to protect themselves against HIV by using condoms. HIV is a chronic disease, but can be managed. And this can be done only when someone has done an HIV screening test. That is why during the sensitisation campaign, youths will not only be encouraged to carry out the HIV screening test but also to respect barrier measures against Covid-19 as the current health crisis obliges.

Besides the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Executive Secretary of African Synergy said the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, who is also the Founding President of African Synergy, could not sacrifice the interest she has in curbing HIV, especially amongst youths. This is a fight she started some 18 years ago and last Monday, November 16 was the 18th anniversary of the creation of African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering. Mr Biatcha said the First Ladies association will continue to mobilise against HIV and non-communicable diseases.