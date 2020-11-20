Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (7), Shilalo (1), and Mukti (1) in Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently.

Although the movement of people from one country to another remains banned in the region as a whole, the return of our nationals from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular routes continues to-date to reach 21,655 so far.

On the other hand, five patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 456.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 527.

Ministry of Health

Asmara