Namibia: Election Day Not Public Holiday

THE chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Notemba Tjipueja, says 25 November, the day set for the holding of the regional council and local authority elections will not be declared a public holiday.

Tjipueja said the commission did not recommend to the president for the day to be declared a public holiday, as is required by the law, because the commission did not feel there was a need to do so.

She said, the commission had noted that during elections in the past, a Friday was declared a public holiday and "people just took it as a long weekend and just decided to travel instead of voting".

Tjipueja said she was confident that not declaring the election day as a public holiday would not deter the electorate from voting.