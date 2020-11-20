Namibia: Election Day Not Public Holiday

19 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Notemba Tjipueja, says 25 November, the day set for the holding of the regional council and local authority elections will not be declared a public holiday.

Tjipueja said the commission did not recommend to the president for the day to be declared a public holiday, as is required by the law, because the commission did not feel there was a need to do so.

She said, the commission had noted that during elections in the past, a Friday was declared a public holiday and "people just took it as a long weekend and just decided to travel instead of voting".

Tjipueja said she was confident that not declaring the election day as a public holiday would not deter the electorate from voting.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.