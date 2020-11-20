Namibia: Former Walvis Bay Mayor Guns for Election

19 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

FORMER Walvis Bay mayor, Buddy Bramwell, is standing as a candidate for the local authority elections under the Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association (JWRA).

Bramwell was the town's mayor in 1993, just before it's reintegration into Namibia from South Africa. The former mayor, who is a qualified ship surveyor, currently runs his own marine surveying and consultancy company.

"Looking into what is happening to our town, I realised that the only way to fix it is to get back into the council. How do I get in there? It's by contesting in elections. Standing out here, throwing stones, screaming and toyi-toying gets you nowhere. You must be sitting inside the council," he said.

Bramwell added there are thick volumes of ordinances, rules and regulations that the current councillors are not reading. He wants to ensure the town is run properly and that ratepayers and taxpayers to get a return on their money.

"One thing about Walvis Bay, we are all in the same boat, whether you are political or apolitical. If you are a resident and are paying rates and taxes, you are entitled to have good governance coming from your council," said Bramwell.

The JWRA was registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in 1994, but never took off to fully participate in the affairs of the town. It was revived again this year, with the mission of creating an urban environment in which all residents can enjoy equal opportunities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.