Namibia: Former Walvis Bay Mayor Guns for Election

FORMER Walvis Bay mayor, Buddy Bramwell, is standing as a candidate for the local authority elections under the Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association (JWRA).

Bramwell was the town's mayor in 1993, just before it's reintegration into Namibia from South Africa. The former mayor, who is a qualified ship surveyor, currently runs his own marine surveying and consultancy company.

"Looking into what is happening to our town, I realised that the only way to fix it is to get back into the council. How do I get in there? It's by contesting in elections. Standing out here, throwing stones, screaming and toyi-toying gets you nowhere. You must be sitting inside the council," he said.

Bramwell added there are thick volumes of ordinances, rules and regulations that the current councillors are not reading. He wants to ensure the town is run properly and that ratepayers and taxpayers to get a return on their money.

"One thing about Walvis Bay, we are all in the same boat, whether you are political or apolitical. If you are a resident and are paying rates and taxes, you are entitled to have good governance coming from your council," said Bramwell.

The JWRA was registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in 1994, but never took off to fully participate in the affairs of the town. It was revived again this year, with the mission of creating an urban environment in which all residents can enjoy equal opportunities.