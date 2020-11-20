Namibia: Diamonds Demand Stabilises

19 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

DIAMONDS are still in demand, and the De Beers Group raked in some N$6,9 billion from its recently held ninth sales cycle.

Though less than the eighth cycle's figure, which was at N$7,7 billion, Bruce Cleaver, the company's chief executive officer, said expectations are that demand would be reasonably stable during the upcoming holidays.

Preceding sales cycles have been on the low ever since Covid-19 struck, but with the easing of global lockdowns, diamonds started leaving the shelves again fast.

Cleaver said the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in several consumer markets presents ongoing risks and remains a concern.

The ninth cycle brings sales value to date to N$28,7 billion.

* Compiled by Lazarus Amukeshe

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Malawi Police 'Obligated to Hand Bushiri Couple to Interpol'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.